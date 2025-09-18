WATCH: Peterborough man hopes to tackle half marathon in memory of his mum

“Running became an important way for me to cope after losing our mum” – these are the words of a Peterborough man planning his first half marathon in aid of charity.

When his mum tragically took her own life in January 2004, Luca Fiore started running to process the devastating loss.

Hitting the pavements became vital way for the 26 year-old to deal with his grief. And he now plans to use this as a way of giving back to the charity that helped his family - including dad Paul and older brother Giovanni.

"At the start of 2024, we lost our mum, Janice Fiore, suddenly,” Luca explains. “She struggled with her mental health for a long time and, sadly, lost the fight. She was only 51.

Left: Luca pictured with his mum, Janice. Right: Brother Giovanni with their mum.

“She was the best mum ever. She loved walking her doggies and racing in flyball. She was quite shy when she first met people, but once she got to know them, you wouldn't be able to stop her talking.

"She was a teaching assistant and loved helping the kids in our village to learn.”

Luca is now planning to complete the 13-mile race in support of the mental health charity Mind.

“I wanted to help people who are struggling with their mental health and show them that they are not alone,” he explains. “The first thing that came to my mind was Mind, as they were so helpful to my mum.

A childhood snapshot of Luca (centre) pictured with his mum Janice, and older brother Giovanni.

“I chose to run a half marathon because, after losing our mum, running became an important way for me to cope. It helped me process my grief and support my own mental health, it makes me feel like anything is possible.

“I wanted to challenge myself and support a cause that truly matters, and this is the best way I can do that.”

Luca will take part in the Robin Hood half marathon in Nottingham on September 28, and has been in training for the past 12 weeks. It will be the first such race he has ever attempted.

“I enjoy being active, but this will be a big challenge for me,” he admits. “If you could donate anything, it would be amazing and would go a long way in helping so many people who are struggling.

Janice pictured with her dog Logan, and right, with Paul Fiore.

“And if you are struggling, or know someone who is, please don’t hesitate to talk to them or reach out for help. Just showing that you care could make all the difference.”

To support Luca’s fundraising effort for Mind, visit his GoFundMe page.