Volunteers at Peterborough City Hospital step up to help deafblind visitors

Volunteers at Peterborough City Hospital have stepped up to learn new skills to provide more support to deafblind visitors.

The volunteers have been learning the Deafblind Manual with help from local man, Jimmy.

Volunteer Jimmy has been deaf since birth and sadly when he was 18 also fully lost his sight. The Deafblind Manual is a hand-based communication system where you spell out the words through touch. This has helped Jimmy communicate with people around him in what can be a very isolating and lonely world.

Jimmy, JJ and Professor Steve Barnett

Peterborough has a large community of deafblind people so it’s important that the volunteers and staff have opportunities to learn these skills as it really opens the world for deafblind people to be able to interact with those around them.

Jimmy comes into the hospital fortnightly to volunteer with his long-term friend JJ, who has worked with people with disabilities for over 20 years. They are available to teach others the Deafblind Manual and will be passing their skills and experience onto other members of the volunteering team.