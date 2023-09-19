Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NHS services in Peterborough are set to be seriously affected this week and both consultants and junior doctors take strike action.

From Tuesday “September 19), consultants will begin their latest strike action and then be joined by junior doctors on Wednesday (September 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will mean that from 7am on Wednesday, Christmas day levels of staffing will be offered by both consultants and junior doctors, while still providing emergency care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Hospital.

Both groups will then strike together again between October 2-4, only providing Christmas day cover.

NHS staff across the region will continue to work hard providing patients with the best possible care, despite industrial action now entering its tenth month, causing widespread disruption.

As the region’s NHS braces itself for this unprecedented walkout, the public has been reminded to continue using health services as they would normally, using 999 and A&E in life threatening situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For any other health concerns, the public is urged to access 111 online and is reminded that GPs and pharmacies can also be contacted as usual for health advice and appointments.

Adam Cayley, Chief Operating Officer for the NHS in the east of England said: ” As a result of this unprecedented industrial action this week, thousands of appointments have had to be postponed. We understand how frustrating this is for patients and their families, as well as representing a huge challenge for NHS colleagues in the east of England.