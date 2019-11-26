Top award for hospital diabetes team

The Diabetes Team at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has been recognised in the national Quality in Care Diabetes awards programme, winning the Insulin Safety Week 2019 Excellence Award.

The Team, which supports patients receiving care at both Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City Hospital, was commended for its dedication to improving safety in diabetes care following a series of initiatives launched as part of Insulin Safety Week.

Janet Collins, Lead Diabetes Specialist Nurse, said: “We are thrilled to have won the award. Our team worked hard to ensure that staff were educated on insulin safety through a number of engaging initiatives, including puzzles highlighting safety messages, a Diabetes and Insulin Pocket guide full of important information and advice, a display board competition and a mobile photo booth asking staff to make pledges.

“We also launched a new insulin chart and used the week as an opportunity to reach out to staff and provide education and advice on using the new documentation”

The team members are no strangers to achieving success and for staff from Hinchingbrooke Hospital this will be their sixth win in the Quality in Care Diabetes Awards since 2015.