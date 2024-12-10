It’s normal to indulge during the festive season 🎄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

December is a often a month of overindulgence.

It’s important not to feel guilty about enjoying tasty treats over the festive season.

There are a few things you can do to help you stay healthy.

Sarah Abdula, dietitian at The Slimming Clinic, shares five easy tips for keeping your weight on track.

Christmas is fast approaching with many of us enjoying an indulgent December. From work parties, lunches with friends and tasty treats at the Christmas market, there’s plenty of opportunity to overindulge.

It’s important not to feel guilty about enjoying yourself over the festive season, but to help keep things balanced, there are a few simple things you can do to make this time of year a lot healthier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Abdula, dietitian at The Slimming Clinic, has shared her five easy tips to help you keep on track with your weight goals while still enjoying yourself this Christmas.

December is often a month full of overindulgence, which can leave many of us feeling sluggish and unhealthy. | IMAGO Images/Cover Images

Mince pies

You might think that you need to cut mince pies out of your diet completely, but this is not true. Abdula advises that if you are a mince pie lover simply remove the pastry topping to make it healthier.

A Christmas tipple

You can still raise a glass at the Christmas party, Abdula recommends adding a few ice cubes to your drink to make it lighter. She says: "Before pouring your Christmas tipple, first add five cubes of ice. This way the drink won't be as strong, one glass will seem larger and ice cold water will aid hydration."

Mulled wine

Enhance this traditional Christmas drink by adding orange juice for a vitamin boost. Abdula advises: "Mix your mulled wine with 50% orange juice. This way you can enjoy the traditional warming Christmas drink with added vitamin C.”

Don't miss out on the bubbly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can still toast in the New Year with a glass of bubbly. Abdula says: “Allow yourself a glass of bubbly, just because you're being careful, don't miss out on the celebratory drink. As the glass is smaller, you'll be drinking less than opting for a cocktail and the bubbles will fill you up quicker meaning you won't want to drink as much.”

Don't make losing weight a priority

The holidays are all about spending time with family, friends and loved ones, it’s okay to eat whatever food that brings you joy and it’s important to not feel guilty about enjoying yourself.

Carol Standing, Chief Marketing Officer of The Slimming Clinic, encourages people to put their weight loss on the backburner during the holidays, Standing advises: "Christmas time is about friends, family and spreading happiness. So focus on the company that you are in, the spirit of the season and try to put the importance of food to the bottom of your priority list.”

It’s important to enjoy a balanced diet, you can find out more about support on how to eat well at NHS.UK.