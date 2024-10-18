Thistlemoor Medical Centre project to help Peterborough residents who use A&E the most wins top award at Westminster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scheme has helped more than 250 people

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A project helping people who use A&E most frequently at a GP practice in Peterborough has picked up a top award at Westminster.

Thistlemoor Medical Centre in Peterborough partnered with Peterborough Voluntary Services and Peterborough City Council taking a pioneering approach to changing care for some of the most challenged and deprived members of the population. They identified a group of over 250 patients who used GP services more than ten times a year and emergency department services more than five times a year to help improve their health and wellbeing. The people involved dd not have a long-term condition, cancer or defined medical problems, so the team listened to them, find out what’s going on in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team behind the scheme triumphed at the national NHS Parliamentary Awards in Westminster on Monday (14 October 2024), jointly winning The Health Equalities Award.

The team pick up their award

Dr Neil Modha, GP at Thistlemoor Medical Centre, said: “I’m over the moon that our project helping some of the most disadvantaged patients at our GP practice has been recognised at these national awards! This project involved so many dedicated colleagues and partners who care passionately about improving the health and wellbeing of our local community. Our key was don’t presume, don’t assume, seek to understand and then provide support to the areas that matter the most to local people. We could then observe as their satisfaction, health and wellbeing improved leading to a decrease in how often they needed to see a GP or go to A&E.”

John Rooke, Managing Director at North Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Care Partnership, part of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System (ICS) said: “A fabulous award for the Thistlemoor team! Witnessing the Thistlemoor team, working with and through its partners, to deliver personalised care plans for local people is compelling. I’m delighted that this has been recognised nationally and sets such a positive endorsement of the programme of proactive personalised care planning we have across North Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”

NHS Chief Executive, Amanda Pritchard, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, NHS leaders and dozens of MPs were all in attendance to recognise the many staff who make the NHS what it is today.