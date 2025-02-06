Think Pharmacy First drop-in event at Lakeside Healthcare at Yaxley shows patients how to access healthcare for seven minor conditions at their local pharmacy

Lakeside Healthcare at Yaxley hosted a successful Think Pharmacy First Drop-in Event on Monday 3 February 2025, where patients and the local community gathered to learn about the NHS Pharmacy First scheme.

This initiative makes it easier and quicker to access healthcare for seven common conditions at your local pharmacy.

The event aimed to inform the community about the many benefits of visiting a community pharmacy for minor health concerns, as well as how this can free up GP appointments and reduce pressure on A&E services.

Aija Selby, Practice Manager at Lakeside Healthcare at Yaxley, shared her thoughts on the event: "It was wonderful to see so many patients eager to learn about the Pharmacy First scheme and how it can save them time while making healthcare more accessible. Many of our patients were surprised to learn that Community Pharmacists are specially trained to assess and treat minor illnesses and can even prescribe medication, if required. The scheme is designed to be quick, easy to use and highly convenient.”

“By visiting your local Community Pharmacy first, you can often get the help you need without having to submit an Anima questionnaire, queuing on the phone or in person or needing to speak to or see a GP or Practitioner at all. Feedback from patients has been overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting how convenient and effective the service is. This also helps free up appointments for patients with more urgent needs, reducing waiting times and delays for everyone.”

Hayley Leckie, Digital Transformation Manager for South Peterborough PCN, organised the event and answered several important questions raised by attendees:

1. What seven common conditions can I have treated at the pharmacy?

Pharmacists can provide advice and treatment for seven minor illnesses, including:

2. How quickly can I expect treatment or advice at the pharmacy?

Pharmacists can usually provide treatment or advice on the same day. Many patients are able to get a prescription or advice without the need for an appointment.

3. What happens if I need more help after visiting the pharmacy?

If your pharmacist believes you need further treatment or if your condition is more serious, they will refer you to a GP or other healthcare service.

4. How do I know if Pharmacy First is the right choice for me?

If you're unsure whether Pharmacy First is appropriate for your condition, you can always ask your pharmacist. They will guide you on whether your issue can be treated at the pharmacy or whether you should see a GP.

5. Can I choose which pharmacy to visit?

You can visit any participating pharmacy; however, we recommend choosing one that is local and convenient for you. If you’re unsure, you can visit Lakeside Healthcare at Yaxley’s website for a list of pharmacies that are part of the scheme.”

Olufemi Obateru, Community Pharmacist at Rowlands Pharmacy, who attended the event, said:"Pharmacy First makes it easier for people to receive treatment quickly without the need for a GP appointment. We can help with many minor conditions, and early treatment can stop small issues from turning into bigger health problems."

For those who weren’t able to attend the first event, Lakeside Healthcare at Yaxley is holding a second Think Pharmacy First Drop-in Event on Wednesday 12 February 2025, from 11am to 2pm at Lakeside Healthcare at Yaxley, The Health Centre, Landsdowne Road, Yaxley, Peterborough, PE7 3JL.

Drop in to learn more, ask questions, and find out how Pharmacy First can benefit you and your family.

For further information, visit Lakeside Healthcare at Yaxley’s website: www.yaxleygp.nhs.uk.