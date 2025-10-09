Theatrical society members brave 10km hike during Storm Amy to support Peterborough hospice

A group of theatrical society members in Peterborough have completed a 10km walk in stormy conditions to support the Sue Ryder Hospice.

The team from Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society (PODS) hiked round Ferry Meadows on Saturday evening in memory of their friend Tricia Glaves.

Tricia had been the society’s president for the past two years, but sadly lost a long and brave battle with cancer on September 3.

The group had intended to be part of the Starlight Walk, organised by Sue Ryder, to raise much-needed funds for the Thorpe Hall hospice, but the charity was obliged to cancel the event due to Storm Amy.

The society’s treasurer, Jennie Dighton, said: “PODS people are not easily deterred once they have decided to do something, so we devised our own 10km route starting and finishing at the Woodman pub.

“Bedecked in twinkling fairy wings and tutus, we set out just after 6.30pm accompanied by a speaker playing show tunes and upbeat pop songs.

“It was chilly and a bit blustery in places, particularly near the lake, but it didn’t rain. The camaraderie of friends and the memory of Tricia kept us going.”

A representative from Sue Ryder was waiting for the walkers at the Woodman when they returned, and awarded them all Starlight Walk medals for completing the course.

So far the group has raised £2,900 for Thorpe Hall.

To support the team’s efforts for Sue Ryder, visit their JustGiving page which was initially set up for the Starlight Walk.