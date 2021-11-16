The Peterborough areas where men have the lowest life expectancy

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

While men in Werrington can expect to live past their 83rd birthday, the life expectancy in eight areas of the city shows men, on average, will not see their 77th birthday.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

1. Peterborough Central Average life expectancy: 75.51 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Bretton Park Average life expectancy: 76.14 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Fletton Average life expectancy: 76.20 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Central Park Average life expectancy: 76.22 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales