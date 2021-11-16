Data sourced from Public Health England has revealed the average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England. Picture: Shutterstock. SUS-210511-180616001

The Peterborough areas where men have the lowest life expectancy

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 6:08 am

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

While men in Werrington can expect to live past their 83rd birthday, the life expectancy in eight areas of the city shows men, on average, will not see their 77th birthday.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

1. Peterborough Central

Average life expectancy: 75.51

2. Bretton Park

Average life expectancy: 76.14

3. Fletton

Average life expectancy: 76.20

4. Central Park

Average life expectancy: 76.22

