The latest NHS England GP Patient Survey asked residents in Peterborough to rate their experience booking an appointment with their GP.

NHS patients across Peterborough have mixed experiences when booking appointments with their local GP, new figures reveal.

The annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think the care they receive from their GP surgery. One of the questions asked about their satisfaction with the overall appointment booking process.

Patients were able to say whether their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ or ‘very poor’ or ‘fairly poor’.

For the purpose of this analysis the ‘very good’ and ‘fairly good’ responses have been combined, as have the ‘very poor’ and ‘fairly poor’ responses.

Cambridgeshire data shows that seven of the eight worst rated surgeries in this area are in either Peterborough or Whittlesey.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re committed to increasing capacity so GP practices can offer more appointments from more staff than ever before.

“Appointments are already on the rise, and we recently announced £240 million of support to practices across the UK to embrace the latest technology, tackle the 8am rush and make it easier for patients to see their GP.”

Here we reveal the nine GP surgeries that patients said were the worst for booking an appointment in the Peterborough area.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as poor. Surgeries with multiple branches are listed under the name of their lead surgery.

1 . Nightingale Medical Centre 71.1% of 142 patients surveyed said their experience booking appointments was poor. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

2 . Nene Valley And Hodgson Medical Practice 61.7% of 165 patients surveyed said their experience booking appointments was poor. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

3 . Botolph Bridge Community Health Centre 58% of 158 patients surveyed said their experience booking appointments was poor. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Thomas Walker Medical Centre 55.5% of 134 patients surveyed said their experience booking appointments was poor. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales