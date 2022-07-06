COVID case rates are rising in almost every area of Peterborough again, Government figures have revealed.

In the seven days up to June 26, there were 365 COVID cases recorded in the city – up 109 compared to the previous week.

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 18 saw an increase in cases during the week.

Case rates in 21 of the 22 areas are also above the national rate – with only Dogsthorpe falling below the national rate of 85.9 cases per 100,000 people. Peterborough’s rate as a whole is more than double the national rate, sitting at 180.1.

With cases rising in the city, last week Peterborough City Hospital re-introduced mask wearing in clinical areas, for the safety of staff and patients.

Latest Government data shows there were 65 patients with COVID in hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchinbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) on June 26 – the highest number since May 17.

There were six recorded deaths of people (within 28 days of a positive COVID test) recorded in Peterborough in June. There were nine such deaths recorded in May.

All data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

Werrington Cases: 20. Rate: 367.5

Longthorpe and Netherton Cases: 22. Rate: 305.1

Walton Cases: 23. Rate: 290.8

Stanground Cases: 33. Rate: 277.4