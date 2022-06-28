Peterborough City Hospital.

From Tuesday (June 28), all NWA NHS Foundation Trust hospitals (Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford and Rutland Hospital) have reintroduced the requirement to wear masks inside due a rise in the number of Covid patients.

A trust spokesperson said: “Due to a rise in Covid patient numbers in our hospitals we need to reinstate mask wearing in all clinical areas from tomorrow, Tuesday 28 June.

“This is to protect our patients and staff from the spread of infection. Please ensure that if you are coming in for an appointment, or visiting that you follow these rules.

“Please wear an appropriate face covering on entering the ward or department you are visiting, unless exempt, and ensure that you practice good hand hygiene such as using hand sanitiser, or preferably washing your hands, when arriving and leaving.