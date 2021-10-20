The easiest...and hardest GP surgeries to book an appointment with in Peterborough

Recent statistics from the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England, show that the majority of patients (71 percent) had a good experience booking an appointment.

This represents an overall rise (up from 65 percent), despite a public row brewing over whether doctors are seeing enough people face-to-face.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250m package for GPs in England to improve access to their services - but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The picture in Peterborough is mixed with some surgeries receiving over 80 percent satisfaction with their booking appointment system, while others poll as low as 33 percent. At one Peterborough surgery, just 6.7 percent of those who responded said they had a very good experience.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the easiest/hardest to make an appointment at. Sixteen surgeries were ranked in the city.

Surgeries have been ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good/poor’.

1. Yaxley Group Practice 119 forms completed. Booking experience: Very good 41.7%, Fairly good 38.2%, neither good nor poor 13.9%, Fairly poor 5.4%, Very poor 0.8%. 25th in Cambridgeshire. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. The Grange Medical Centre 156 forms completed. Booking experience: Very good 40.5%, Fairly good 41.6%, neither good nor poor 8.9%, Fairly poor 4.8%, Very poor 4.3%. 27th in Cambridgeshire. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Thistlemoor Medical Centre 104 forms completed. Booking experience: Very good 35.8%, Fairly good 40.3%, neither good nor poor 11.4%, Fairly poor 5.3%, Very poor 7.3%. 42th in Cambridgeshire. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Paston Health Centre 119 forms completed. Booking experience: Very good 33.6%, Fairly good 44.5%, neither good nor poor 18.6%, Fairly poor 0.8%, Very poor 2.5%. 44th in Cambridgeshire. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales