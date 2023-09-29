Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at Chater Lodge Care Home were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as Gecko’s, Spiders, Snakes and Rat’s join them in our café area as Zoo-Lab paid a visit.

General Manager Zoe Postgate said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today.

"We knew that having the mobile zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

Getting to Know Connie the Gecko

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Micheal was very excited and touched by the Zoo-Lab animals: “The animals were just great! They were so soothing to be around and I found their presence to be very relaxing.”

Chater Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.