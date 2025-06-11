The 19 best rated GP surgeries in Peterborough based on how satisfied patients felt after their appointment

By Ben Jones
Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 14:11 BST
Patients in Peterborough have been polled for their opinions on their doctors surgeries.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

The latest results show how patients rated their doctors surgery overall, the choice was very good, fairly good, neither good nor poor, fairly poor and very poor.

They also show how easy patients found it easy to reach their GP practice by phone.

The Peterborough Telegraph now brings you the results based on how patients felt their needs were met during their last appointment.

There were 284 survey forms sent out. The response rate was 40%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said their needs were definitely met, 17% said yes to some extent and 8% said not at all.

1. Yaxley Group Practice

There were 329 survey forms sent out. The response rate was 34%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 60% said their needs were definitely met, 33% said yes to some extent and 7% said not at all.

2. Boroughbury medical centre

There were 316 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 37%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 54% said their needs were definitely met, 42% said yes to some extent and 4% said not at all.

3. Old Fletton Surgery

There were 618 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 14%, with 87 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 53% said their needs were definitely met, 38% said yes to some extent and 10% said not at all.

4. Central Medical Centre

