The 19 best rated GP surgeries in Peterborough based on how satisfied patients felt after their appointment

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.
The Peterborough Telegraph now brings you the results based on how patients felt their needs were met during their last appointment.
1. Yaxley Group Practice
There were 284 survey forms sent out. The response rate was 40%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said their needs were definitely met, 17% said yes to some extent and 8% said not at all. Photo: Google
2. Boroughbury medical centre
There were 329 survey forms sent out. The response rate was 34%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 60% said their needs were definitely met, 33% said yes to some extent and 7% said not at all. Photo: David Lowndes
3. Old Fletton Surgery
There were 316 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 37%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 54% said their needs were definitely met, 42% said yes to some extent and 4% said not at all. Photo: David Lowndes
4. Central Medical Centre
There were 618 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 14%, with 87 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 53% said their needs were definitely met, 38% said yes to some extent and 10% said not at all. Photo: David Lowndes