The 19 best rated GP surgeries in Peterborough where patients are most satisfied with their doctor

By Ben Jones
Published 28th May 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 15:32 BST
Patients in Peterborough have been polled for their opinions on their doctors surgeries.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

The latest results show how patients rated their doctors surgery overall, the choice was very good, fairly good, neither good nor poor, fairly poor and very poor.

The latest results can be seen below.

There were 284 survey forms sent out. The response rate was 40%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 60% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good.

1. Yaxley Group Practice

There were 329 survey forms sent out. The response rate was 34%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 45% said it was very good and 31% said it was fairly good.

2. Boroughbury medical centre

There were 447 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 20%, with 91 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 41% said it was very good and 23% said it was fairly good.

3. Westwood Clinic

There were 618 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 14%, with 87 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 37% said it was very good and 32% said it was fairly good.

4. Central Medical Centre

