The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced a tenth round of junior doctor strike action that will take place at the end of the month.

A five-day, full walkout is planned from 7am Saturday (February 24) to 11.59pm on Wednesday (February 28).

This period of industrial action is expected to cause disruption to some services at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals.

Junior doctors on picket duty outside the City Hospital.

A number of appointments will have to be rearranged but the trust will contact patients directly if their appointment is affected by this period of strike action.

If patients have not been contacted, they are asked to attend their appointment as planned.

Michelle Cady, Chief Operating Officer, at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “Our main priority during the period of action is to ensure that we can continue to run our hospitals and care for our patients as quickly and as safely as possible. We hope to keep any disruption to a minimum and maintain as many clinics as we can, but this will be an extremely challenging time.

“We will contact patients who have an appointment during the strike period if their appointment needs to be rescheduled. We appreciate how disappointing this will be for anyone waiting for treatment or investigations and we are very sorry to have to postpone any appointment. We will make sure it is rescheduled as soon as possible. Patients who are not contacted in advance should attend their appointment as planned.”

The Trust’s Emergency and Urgent Care services have remained busy throughout the winter period and will remain open during this period of industrial action.

Michelle continued: “Our Emergency Departments are there to treat the most urgent and life-threatening conditions. You can help us by only attending A&E if you require emergency or very urgent care, and using alternative NHS services, such as pharmacies and GP surgeries, for everything other than life and limb threatening situations.