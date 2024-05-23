Tennis, family fun day and exercise for cardiac patients added to free and low-cost Fenland classes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New free exercise and wellbeing sessions in Fenland this month include half term family fun activities in the stunning grounds of the National Trust’s Peckover House in Wisbech.

Fenland District Council’s Active Fenland, which provides free and low-cost exercise and wellbeing opportunities across the district, is also adding ‘cardiac rehab classes’ to its programme.

Free adult and children’s tennis has also been added to a packed programme that already includes everything from walking football to supported couch to 5k running sessions. Free tea dances this month, which include free tuition and nibbles, take place in Christchurch and March.

Active Fenland secures grant funding to provide opportunities for people to live more active lives, especially where they might face additional barriers to do so.

The beautiful grounds of National Trust’s Peckover House, Wisbech, open free to all on Thursday, May

Last month (April), Easter Active Fenland family sessions were provided at March and Whittlesey libraries.

Fenland District Council portfolio holder for leisure Cllr Alex Miscandlon said: “Active Fenland regularly adds free and low-cost sessions to its programme, so do see what’s available.

“There’s a wide range of exercise, activity and wellness sessions across the district to help with the efforts of the council and our partners in improving the wellbeing of our residents for the benefit of us all.”

Family fun activity sessions

Enjoying an Active Fenland activity session at March library.

On Thursday, May 30, Peckover House and gardens is open free to the public (non members as well as members) and Active Fenland is providing family fun.

Active Fenland will be coordinating free family games and activities around the grounds, with a certificate at the end for those who take part.

A quiet hour session for those who prefer it, will be held 9.30am to 10.30am.

Everyone is welcome from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

A thriving fun and social Forever Fit session in Wisbech. Forever Fit is also available in Whittlese

The games and activities have been created for families with primary school age children, but siblings are welcome too.

Adults must remain with, and are responsible for, their children at all times. Last entry is 4pm. Completing all the activities and games will take around an hour.

The sessions are one of a range of Active Fenland sessions delivered with funding support from Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System (ICS).

Cardiac rehab sessions

Phase 4 cardiac rehab classes are being launched in March and Whittlesey.

Sessions are for people with a referral from a medical professional only.

They’re from 1.45pm to 3.30pm, Monday, May 20, at George Campbell Leisure Centre, City Road, March, PE15 9LT. Sessions cost £3 each and can be booked and paid for directly at the leisure centre. Sessions include tea and coffee afterwards.

Details of Whittlesey sessions are being finalised.

For further information, whether you’re an individual interested in attending or a medical professional that would like to refer patients to these courses, please email: [email protected] or call 07521 393 773. Please leave a message.

Free tennis sessions

Adult tennis sessions are available Thursdays from June 6, 12pm to 1pm, at Parkfield Sports Club, Chapel Lane, Wimblington, PE15 0QX.

Children sessions begin May 16, for ages six to 11, 4pm to 5pm, Thursdays.

Booking required via www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenlandbookingform or call 07874 893316.

Tea dances in Christchurch and March town

Active Fenland free tea dances including dance tuition for those who want it and free light nibbles are coming to March town and Christchurch in May.

A tea dance will be at Christchurch Community Centre, Upwell Road, Christchurch, PE14 9LL, Friday, May 24.

And at March Braza Club, Elm Road, PE15 8NZ, Friday, May 31.

For both events, beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm.

Book at: www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenlandbookingform or call 07592 774656. Please leave a message.

Further locations and dates are set for tea dances in coming months (details by location below).

How to sign up for Active Fenland sessions:

Except where stated, Active Fenland sessions should be booked in advance at www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenlandbookingform. Places are confirmed by email.

If sessions are fully booked, you'll be placed on a waiting list and notified by email if a place becomes available.

The full programme of Active Fenland sessions is available in the timetable at www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenland

Full programme:

Chatteris

· Free Chatteris Pocket Park Wellbeing Walk, first Sunday of the month, 10am, from outside The Sportsman, Fairway, PE16 6ST. Walk of 45 - 60 minutes.

· Free Chatteris Wellbeing Walk, Tuesdays, 1.45pm from Chatteris Library, Furrowfields Road, PE16 6DY. Walk of around 45 minutes, variable but usually slower pace. Tea/coffee available afterwards in the library.

· Free dementia friendly 'Love to Move' class Thursdays, 11am to 12.30pm, at King Edward Community Centre, King Edward Road, Chatteris PE16 6NG. No need to book.

· Free 'Wellbeing Stretch and Breathe' class to help with relaxation and releasing tension, suitable for all abilities, with exercises that can be done either on a chair or the floor, Thursdays, 12.45pm to 1.45pm, at King Edward Centre, King Edward Road, Chatteris. Book at: www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenlandbookingform

· Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling. Fridays, 11.30am to 12.30pm, £2.50 per session, at Chatteris Leisure Centre, Eastwood, Chatteris, PE16 6FN. Book and pay at the leisure centre.

· 'Pre-fit' activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing things because they are getting more challenging. Wednesdays, 11.30am to 1pm, £3 per session, at Chatteris Leisure Centre, Eastwood, Chatteris, PE16 6FN. Book and pay at leisure centre.

· Free tea dance, Friday, June 28. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm, at King Edward Community Centre, King Edward Road, Chatteris PE16 6NG. Book at: www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenlandbookingform.

March

· Cardiac rehab sessions. From Monday, May 20, 1.45pm to 3.30pm, £3 per session, at George Campbell Leisure Centre, City Road, March, PE15 9LT. Book and pay at leisure centre.

· Free tea dance, Friday, May 31. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm, at March Braza Club, Elm Road, PE15 8NZ. Book at: www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenlandbookingform. Also being held Friday, August 2.

· Free dementia friendly 'Love to Move' class Tuesdays, 11am to 12.30pm, at March Braza Club, Elm Road, PE15 8NZ. No need to book.

· Free March Riverside Wellbeing Walk, Tuesdays, 1.30pm from March Library, City Road, March, PE15 9LT. Around an hour, variable yet usually moderate pace. Tea/coffee available afterwards in the library.

· Free ‘Grandparent and Grandchild Wellbeing Walk’, first Friday of the month, sets off at 9.15am from outside March library, City Road, March, PE15 9LT.

· Free adults 'Wellbeing Dance and Stretch' fun dance and wellness stretching for beginners, Wednesdays at Neale Wade Sports Centre, Wimblington Road, March, PE15 9PX. Book at: www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenlandbookingform

· 'Pre-fit' activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing the things because they are getting more challenging. Wednesdays, 2pm to 3.30pm. £3 per session, at George Campbell Leisure Centre, City Road, PE15 9LT. Book and pay at leisure centre.

· Free 'Kickboxing For Wellbeing', Saturdays, 9.30am to 11am, at RKA Kickboxing Academy, Unit C4, Enterprise Park, March, PE15 0BD. For people aged 16 plus. Enjoy a free hot drink and chat afterwards too. Book at: www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenlandbookingform

· Free Couch to 5K, Wednesdays from April 24 to July 3, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, meeting at March Athletic Club, Elm Road Sports Field, Elm Road, March PE15 0BH. Fully booked but join waiting list for possible future sessions at: www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenlandbookingform

Whittlesey

· Free Whittlesey Wellbeing Walk, every 2nd & 4th Monday of the month, 10am from the Buttercross, Market Street, around an hour at variable but usually slower pace. Tea/coffee available afterwards in the library.

· Forever Fit - an hour of circulating around different sports such as new age kurling, table tennis and badminton and have an included drink and a chat too. At Manor Leisure Centre, Station Road, Whittlesey PE7 1UA. Tuesdays, 12.30pm to 1.30pm, £2 per person. Book and pay at the leisure centre.

· Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling. Fridays, 11.30am to 12.30pm, £2.50 per session, at Manor Leisure Centre, Station Road, Whittlesey PE7 1UA. Book and pay at the leisure centre.

· 'Pre-fit' activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing things because they are getting more challenging. Tuesdays, 10am to 11.30am, £3 per session at Manor Leisure Centre, Station Road, Whittlesey PE7 1UA. Book and pay at leisure centre.

Wisbech

· Free Wisbech Mindful Wellbeing Walk, Fridays, 10am from Wisbech Park Bandstand, around an hour at a variable but usually moderate pace.

· Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling, Tuesdays, 12.15pm to 1.15pm, at Wisbech Oasis Centre, St Michaels Avenue, PE13 3NR. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· 'Pre-fit' activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing the things because they are getting more challenging. Wednesdays, 2pm to 3.30pm, £3 per session, at Hudson Leisure Centre, Harecroft Road, Wisbech, PE13 1RL. book and pay at leisure centre.

· Gentle yoga, Tuesdays, 2.15pm to 3.15pm, £30 for 12 weeks or £15 for six, at Wisbech Oasis Centre, St Michaels Avenue, PE13 3NR. Limited spaces left. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· Turn-up and play badminton for people aged 16 plus, £2, at Hudson Leisure Centre, Harecroft Road, Wisbech, PE13 1RL:

· Social Ladies', Wednesdays, 7pm-8pm

· Beginners, Mondays, 6pm to 7pm

· Intermediate, Mondays, 7pm to 8pm

· Turn-up and play walking football, Fridays, 7pm to 8pm, £2, at Hudson Leisure Centre, Harecroft Road, Wisbech.

· Forever Fit - a chance to enjoy a variety of activities in one session in a social group and have an included drink and a chat too. Activities might include things like new age kurling, table tennis, badminton and mini golf. Tuesdays, 11.30am to 12.30pm, £2, at Hudson Leisure Centre, Harecroft Road, Wisbech, PE13 1RL.

· Free ‘couch to 5k’, 9.30am to 10.30am, Tuesdays, from April 23 to July 9, meeting near the pavilion at Wisbech Park, Lynn Road, Wisbech PE13 3AB. Enjoy an optional drink afterwards in the new pavilion café, at your own cost. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· Free tea dance, Friday, July 26. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm, at Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, PE13 2PE. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

Christchurch

Free tea dance, Friday, May 24. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm at Christchurch Community Centre, Upwell Road, Christchurch, PE14 9LL. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

Doddington

At Doddington Court, Benwick Road, Doddington, PE15 0WD (book and pay online via our Active Fenland webpage or at Doddington Court):

· Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling, Wednesdays, 11.15pm to 12.15pm, £30 for 12 weeks. Currently fully booked but a waiting list is being operated. Add your details to the waiting list or email [email protected] for information on other Strength and Balance classes in the district.

· 'Pre-fit' activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing things because they are getting more challenging. Wednesdays, 12.30pm to 2pm, £36 for 12 weeks.

Eastrea

Free tea dance, Friday, August 16. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm, at Eastrea Centre, 2 Roman Gardens, Eastrea, Whittlesey, PE7 2DF. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

Parson Drove

Free tea dance, Wednesday, June 19. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm, at Parson Drove Hall, Wisbech, PE13 4LA. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· Discover more about Active Fenland and find a timetable at: www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenland

Wimblngton