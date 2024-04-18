Sue Ryder seeks sponsors for Starlight Hike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 5k and 10K walk under the stars which celebrates the life of loved ones will return to Ferry Meadows Country Park on Saturday 5 October, and promises to be a special evening bringing hundreds of individuals, families, and friends together.

Last year Sue Ryder cared for more than 8,700 people in its hospices and in their homes, including from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, with many more seeking support from the charity’s online bereavement community.

Securing sponsorship for the local Starlight Hike event will mean that Sue Ryder will be able to provide even more expert and compassionate care to more people ensuring no one has to die or grieve alone.

Sue Ryder is seeking local businesses and organisations to sponsor their Starlight Hike event

Senior Community Fundraiser Nilesh Patel said: “Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough is shaping up to be a fantastic evening of celebration under the stars. We are searching for big-hearted local businesses who would like to get involved by sponsoring this flagship fundraising event.

“Fundraising is more vital than ever as the cost of providing our care is rising. We rely on fundraising activities and voluntary donations to help us cover all the costs of providing our services – which we give to people free of charge. Having sponsors for Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough will make a real difference and help us to continue to be there when it matters.

“Starlight Hike is a much-loved community event where people sporting fancy dress, flashing headwear, glow sticks, and neon face paint all come together to light up the dark autumn night. It provides a fantastic sponsorship opportunity and will be a brilliant way for a sponsor to engage with hundreds of people from across Peterborough and the surrounding area. We would love anyone who can help us get in touch.”

Sue Ryder’s fundraising team in Peterborough is offering local companies a range of sponsorship options to support Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough starting with headlining the event with benefits including several free entries for employees, on and offline brand awareness opportunities, and more.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough returns to Ferry Meadows this October

For more detailed information about sponsorship and the event, contact the fundraising team on [email protected] or call 01733 225 999.