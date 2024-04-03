Sue Ryder 'Grief Kind Space' opens in Wisbech

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is the second Grief Kind Space being opened by the healthcare and bereavement charity in the local area, following the successful launch of a Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Peterborough earlier this month.

Alison Toomey is the Assistant Director of Healthcare Strategy at Sue Ryder overseeing the opening of spaces across the region.

She said, “It has only been a few weeks since we opened our Grief Kind Space in Peterborough, but I have been delighted to see just how much people attending feel comfortable enough to talk, not only to our volunteers but to each other.

Trained volunteers are on hand to help and listen to anyone over 18 experiencing grief

“Quite often people feel they are a burden speaking about their grief to friends or family, but our Grief Kind Spaces helps remove that feeling, so people can talk, listen to others who might be experiencing the same as them, and gain support.

“I am delighted that with the support of our wonderful volunteers and thanks to The Oasis Community Centre in Wisbech hosting us, we can swiftly open our second Grief Kind Space for local people, providing much-needed support to anyone who is grieving.”

The charity hopes the initiative will help reduce the isolation and loneliness felt by many people following a bereavement.

Alison added, “Almost every home in the UK has or will experience the loss of someone, but Sue Ryder’s research* has found that 86% of people who had been bereaved said they felt alone in their grief.

“Our Grief Kind Spaces in Peterborough and Wisbech offer a free, friendly in-person drop-in session providing a safe, welcoming, and supportive place for anyone who has been bereaved to share their experiences of grief, helping them to feel heard and less alone.”

Further research by the charity revealed an acute need for more informal bereavement support, which carved the way for the creation of Grief Kind Spaces.

Alison said, “We spoke with 8,000 people who have been bereaved last year and many told us what they wanted was to meet and talk to others who had also been bereaved. I hope through our Grief Kind Spaces we can meet this unfulfilled need.”

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Wisbech will take place every Tuesday from 9 April between 1pm and 3pm at The Oasis Community Centre, St Micheals Avenue, Wisbech, PE13 3NR.

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Peterborough takes place every Wednesday at Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, PE1 2AN.

“Our Grief Kind Spaces are welcoming, inclusive, and open to anyone who is over 18 and has experienced a bereavement,” added Alison. “Whether you want to attend regularly to connect with others in similar situations or drop in for a quick chat.

“You don’t need to register and there’s no need to book. You don’t need to have received any support or care from Sue Ryder previously either. Just pop in to receive a warm welcome from our team of trained volunteers, who are there to listen if you have experienced any kind of loss at any time.”

For details of further Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces opening in 2024 visit www.sueryder.org/Spaces

Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces is not a counselling service. Anyone seeking more formal support can use Sue Ryder’s existing Online Bereavement Counselling Service | Sue Ryder.