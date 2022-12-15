A Peterborough mum has said her legs ‘turned to jelly’ when her four-year-old daughter was diagnosed with the potentially fatal condition strep A.

Young Rumaisia was diagnosed with the condition last week, after mum, Falak Yousaf, was initially told she had a viral infection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Rumaisia is on the mend at home but the youngster is still feeling unwell.

Strep A victim Rumaisa and mum Falak at home in Dogsthorpe.

Falak, a staff nurse from Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, said: “On Thursday, I went to pick Rumaisia up from school. She didn’t look well, and she said she had a headache and a tummy ache.

"When we got home, I took her temperature, and it was 38.7. I gave her Calpol and ibuprofen, and phoned the doctors, saying she had symptoms of strep A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went straight in and the doctor examined her. He said it was a viral infection and not to worry. Even though I said I knew something was wrong, he was very persistent, and would not prescribe anti-biotics.

"I could tell something was wrong though.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It could have been much worse’

Rumaisia was sick a number of times overnight and continued to show the other symptoms – so she was taken to the walk-in-centre, where medics said she needed to be taken to hospital to get antibiotics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She spent seven hours in hospital, before being discharged and sent home to recover.

Falak said: “When I was told she had strep A, my legs turned to jelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have all seen the news stories about what can happen.”We were told she should have been given the antibiotics the previous day. Because I work on the front line I knew the symptoms and that there was something wrong. If people do not recognise those symptoms, it could be much worse.

"You know if there is something wrong with your child – you should always check.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the number of scarlet fever cases in Peterborough has risen, according to latest government figures.

In the week ending December 11, there were five cases, compared to two the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarlet fever is caused by the strep A bacteria, which in rare cases can be extremely serious.

At least 15 children and teenagers across the UK have died from strep A in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Symptoms to be aware of

According to the NHS, common symptoms of strep A include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

flu-like symptoms, such as a high temperature, swollen glands or an aching body

sore throat (strep throat or tonsillitis)

Advertisement Hide Ad

a rash that feels rough, like sandpaper (scarlet fever)

scabs and sores (impetigo)

Advertisement Hide Ad

pain and swelling (cellulitis)

severe muscle aches

Advertisement Hide Ad

nausea and vomiting

Thanks to antibiotics, most cases these days are mild and easily treated, but parents are being urged to seek medical help if their child is deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.

Advertisement Hide Ad