Stamford minor injuries unit to re-open in autumn
Stamford and Rutland Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) will reopen on 1 October 2021.
The MIU was temporarily closed due to clinical staff needed to be redeployed to work in other Trust departments during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic to support the emergency flow.
Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We want to thank local residents for their patience whilst we have had to enforce this temporary closure of the MIU in Stamford. We are now working towards reopening the service which I know will come as welcome news to many.”
Patients with minor illnesses need to continue to seek clinical assessment and advice from the community pharmacies and General Practitioners. Alternatively, patients can call NHS 111 for advice on accessing the most appropriate healthcare service for their needs or 999 where there is a life threatening emergency.