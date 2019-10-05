St John Ambulance to hold free first aid demonstrations in Peterborough

People in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire are being offered the chance to learn how to help someone who has gone into cardiac arrest, as health charity St John Ambulance brings life saving skills to the public as part of the 2019 Restart A Heart campaign.

Working with the Resuscitation Council and other partners, St John Ambulance’s first aid demonstrations will contribute to an ambition of teaching as many people as possible these skills in October.

While Restart A Heart Day is on October 16, St John Ambulance’s highly trained adult first aiders and younger volunteers around the country will be arranging demos throughout the month to give people more opportunities to attend.

In Cambridgeshire, local volunteers will be providing demonstrations as follows:

. October 12, noon-2pm, St John Ambulance unit HQ, 38a Cowgate, Peterborough PE1 1ET

. October 15, 7.30pm-9pm, St John Ambulance unit HQ, 38a Cowgate, Peterborough PE1 1ET

. October 16, 6.30pm-8.30pm, Trumpington Pavilion, Paget Road, Trumpington CB2 9JT

. October 16, 7pm-9pm, Trumpington Meadows Primary School, Kestrel Rise, Trumpington CB2 9AY

. October 19, 9am-4pm, Peterborough Town Hall, Bridge Street, Peterborough PE1 1HF

. October 22, 7pm-9pm, Pyramid Community Centre, Waterfall, Bretton, Peterborough PE3 8NZ

. October 22, 3pm-5pm, Sainsbury’s, Bretton Centre, Flaxlands, Peterborough PE3 8DA

. October 23, 5pm-9pm, St John Ambulance unit HQ, 38a Cowgate, Peterborough PE1 1ET.

These sessions, which last an hour, are free to attend and will include practical information on how to deliver Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and deliver shocks to the heart with a defibrillator.

Currently, less than one in 10 people in the UK survives a cardiac arrest out of hospital and St John Ambulance and its Restart A Heart partners want to change that. Chances of survival double when someone gives immediate CPR and significantly increases further when a defibrillator is used.

Lee Taylor, district manager for St John Ambulance in Cambridgeshire, said: “Our volunteers in Cambridgeshire and around the country are pleased to be participating again in this year’s Restart A Heart campaign, making the local community more resilient and inspiring community response to cardiac arrest emergencies.

“It is vital that as many people as possible learn how to deliver CPR and use a defibrillator because of the unpredictable nature of cardiac arrests. By ensuring that more people have these skills and are not afraid to use them if they find someone who has collapsed and is not breathing, we can hopefully increase the number of people ready to step forward and intervene.

“In the space of only an hour you can pick up these skills from us for free so please make it a priority to find a Restart A Heart demo near to you and come along.”

The campaign will be promoted widely on social media. To join in the conversation, search for #RestartAHeart.

To find out more about the campaign online and also to see a full list of demos visit: www.sja.org.uk/restartaheart.

For those looking for quick, easily accessible information, the free, St John Ambulance app is available on smartphones (Android, Apple and Blackberry), and the website – www.sja.org.uk. It offers demo videos and lots of free advice.