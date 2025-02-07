Shocking statistics show a sharp rise in alcohol specific deaths in Peterborough

The rate of such deaths in the city has increased more than 80% in the last 10 years

Alcohol specific deaths in Peterborough are at an all-time high – according to recently published statistics.

The latest data set from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) details the number of deaths caused by alcohol each year, by local authority, from 2001 to 2023.

These figures reveal there were 40 alcohol specific deaths in Peterborough in 2023 alone – the highest number for 22 years, and almost triple the figure from 10 years ago.

Peterborough has seen a sharp rise in the number of alcohol specific deaths

Peterborough’s average rate of alcohol deaths per 100,000 population in 2021-2023 is also above that of England and Wales – standing at 18.9, compared to England and Wales’ 14.5.

In the same two year period ten years prior, from 2011 to 2013, the rate of such deaths in Peterborough was considerably lower, at 10.4 per 100,000 population.

This represents more than an 80% increase over the course of a decade.

The latest statistics have been called a “wake-up call” by the Local Government Association (LGA).

Speaking about the ONS data for England and Wales, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: "These stark statistics should act as a wake-up call about the impact of alcohol on our general health, including for those with alcohol-related conditions, such as reaching out to people who have not yet been in treatment.

“Councils, which are responsible for public health services, are committed to continue supporting everyone with alcohol problems.

“Increasing alcohol consumption creates further health problems later on, including increased hospital admissions and exacerbating existing health inequalities, with people in the most deprived areas worst affected.

He added: “Every life lost to alcohol misuse is another tragic reminder that there is still more work to do, including the need to reduce pressure on the NHS and social care. It is essential that government publishes councils’ public health grant for next year and provides certainty over funding, as soon as possible, to help achieve this shared ambition.”

Dr Shabina Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health at Peterborough City Council said: “We are fully committed to helping people who are struggling with alcohol, and commission Change Grow Live (CGL) to deliver the Aspire Recovery Service.

“This is a free open access service and there are no waiting lists with support being provided to help people reduce their use safely.

“A clinical team is on hand for those needing medical support to detox from alcohol. The service can also help people with drug problems and is for people of all ages.”

Change, Grow Live is a voluntary organisation that helps people to understand their situation and create a plan to help them reach their goals. They hold two ‘Aspire Recovery Service’ groups in the city – one in Bretton and the other in Bridge Street.

The free service in funded by the Councils Public Health Grant and in recent years additional funding has been provided via the fixed term grants received from central government. The service currently supports 464 people with alcohol problems.

For more details about their support services, visit their website.