Rise in visits to A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals

More patients visited A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

By Kate Williams, Data Reporter
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 5:21 pm
NHS England figures show 17,251 patients visited A&E at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in October.

That was a rise of 5% on the 16,464 visits recorded during September, and 39% more than the 12,399 patients seen in October 2020.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in October 2019, there were 14,465 visits to A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 29% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 2% compared to September, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during October 2020.

At North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust:

In October:

There were 359 booked appointments, up from 335 in September

65% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

933 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

Of those, 82 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

The median time to treatment was 144 minutes

No patients left before being treated

