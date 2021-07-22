Rise in visits to A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals Photo: PA EMN-210907-123446001

NHS England figures show 15,899 patients visited A&E at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in June.

That was a rise of 3% on the 15,474 visits recorded during May, and 42% more than the 11,225 patients seen in June 2020.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2019, there were 14,259 visits to A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of last month’s attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 4% compared to May, and 53% more than the 1.4 million seen during June 2020 – a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for that month as more people avoided hospitals during the early days of the pandemic.

At North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust:

In June:

○ 65% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

○ 715 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit