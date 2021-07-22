Rise in visits to A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals
More patients visited A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 15,899 patients visited A&E at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in June.
That was a rise of 3% on the 15,474 visits recorded during May, and 42% more than the 11,225 patients seen in June 2020.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2019, there were 14,259 visits to A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals.
All of last month’s attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 4% compared to May, and 53% more than the 1.4 million seen during June 2020 – a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for that month as more people avoided hospitals during the early days of the pandemic.
At North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust:
In June:
○ 65% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
○ 715 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
○ Of those, one was delayed by more than 12 hours