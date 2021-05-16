Rise in visits to A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals
More patients visited A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals last month, with demand rising well above the levels seen during the first national lockdown last year.
NHS England figures show 14,026 patients visited A&E at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in April.
That was a rise of 10% on the 12,703 visits recorded during March, and 92% more than the 7,318 patients seen in April the previous year.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2019, there were 13,904 visits to A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals.
All of last month’s attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 1.9 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 11% compared to March, and more than double the 916,600 seen during April 2020 – a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for that month as more people avoided hospitals during the early days of the pandemic.
At North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust:
In April:
-80% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
-219 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
Separate data reveals that in March:
-The median time to treatment was 88 minutes
-No patients left before being treated