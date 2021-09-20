Residents invited to attend Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG annual meeting
Residents are being invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG tomorrow (Tuesday).
The meeting will be held virtually again this year, and people can join the AGM via MS Teams at 5pm on Tuesday (September 21) by using the following link (please note: you do not have to have an MS Teams account to join the meeting):
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MzIyNzhlODItZDg3NC00NzQ4LTliNjAtMWY0YTM3ZmMxNTIx%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22b5771618-b066-4839-8f61-6de8d322ab96%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22d2662cf6-21c8-4caf-bde3-1ab308f0a050%22%7d
The programme can be found on the CCG website here: https://www.cambridgeshireandpeterboroughccg.nhs.uk/easysiteweb/getresource.axd?assetid=24749&type=0&servicetype=1