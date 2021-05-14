Residents can ask question at next Peterborough hospital board meeting

Peterborough City Hospital

The meeting will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday (May 18) and will be livestreamed via MS Teams. The trust runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals.

Members of the public are invited to submit any questions they have, related to the business on the agenda of the Board, in advance. These will be answered at the end of the meeting.

Rob Hughes, Chairman of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our Council of Governors Board Meetings continue to be held virtually as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The public can join to watch the meeting, but will need to submit their questions ahead of the meeting using the email link: [email protected] The papers for the meeting are now live on our website.”

The papers can be found at https://www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/about-us/our-council-of-governors/

Questions must be related to the business on the agenda of the Board and must be received by midnight on Sunday 16 May.

You can join the meeting by clicking this link at the time of the meeting. If the link does not work, please ensure you are using a browser such as Edge, Chrome or Safari.