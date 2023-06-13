Dr Neil Modha at the Thistlemoor Medical Centre - the proposed site for a new hydrotherapy pool.

A re-drawing of plans for a proposed new hydrotherapy pool in Peterborough has been welcomed by users of the pool – but they have called for the chance to be consulted on the final design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he revealed the plans, in April 2022, he said he hoped the site would be open within a year. The plans were revealed in the wake of Peterborough City Council’s decision to close the St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool, leaving many users with no options for treatment.

However, on Friday (June 9), speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Dr Modha revealed that the plans had been withdrawn, so they could be redesigned – including putting the pool on the ground floor.

He said: “There will be one hydro pool larger in size on the ground floor so hopefully in keeping with the feedback generally received

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The size of the scheme has got larger due to this move downstairs and we have been getting the requests done such as the traffic study and the drainage aspects as requested.”

St George's Friends and Service Users' Lead, Karen Oldale, said the news sounded positive. She said: “This sounds positive and encouraging. But of course I have not seen the plans.

"However, if the a new resubmission has already been decided, it is a shame that we as service users and the professional members of Aquatic Therapy Association of Chartered Physiotherapists (ATACP) - who very generously offered to help advise - have not been included in the redesign process.