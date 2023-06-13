Redesign of plans for new Peterborough hydro pool welcomed by users
A re-drawing of plans for a proposed new hydrotherapy pool in Peterborough has been welcomed by users of the pool – but they have called for the chance to be consulted on the final design.
There was concern last week when plans for the hydrotherapy pool at the Thistlemoor GP surgery were withdrawn by Dr Neil Modha.
Dr Modha said that the original proposals, revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph last year, would have seen a £2 million centre built at the New England surgery, with a hydrotherapy pool on the first floor. The centre would also be home to physiotherapy and rehabilitation services.
When he revealed the plans, in April 2022, he said he hoped the site would be open within a year. The plans were revealed in the wake of Peterborough City Council’s decision to close the St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool, leaving many users with no options for treatment.
However, on Friday (June 9), speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Dr Modha revealed that the plans had been withdrawn, so they could be redesigned – including putting the pool on the ground floor.
He said: “There will be one hydro pool larger in size on the ground floor so hopefully in keeping with the feedback generally received
“The size of the scheme has got larger due to this move downstairs and we have been getting the requests done such as the traffic study and the drainage aspects as requested.”
St George's Friends and Service Users' Lead, Karen Oldale, said the news sounded positive. She said: “This sounds positive and encouraging. But of course I have not seen the plans.
"However, if the a new resubmission has already been decided, it is a shame that we as service users and the professional members of Aquatic Therapy Association of Chartered Physiotherapists (ATACP) - who very generously offered to help advise - have not been included in the redesign process.
"If the redesign is not complete, we would welcome the opportunity to be included to ensure the design is as good and as functional as it could possibly be.”