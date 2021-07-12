Quarter of Peterborough’s Year 6 children classed as obese

Nearly a quarter of Year 6 children are classed as obese, according to new data published by Public Health England

Overall, 23.6 per cent of 1,740 10 and 11 year-olds measured in 2019/20 were deemed to be obese, while 38.5 per cent (nearly two in five) were said to be obese or overweight.

Nationally, 21 per cent of Year 6 pupils are classed as obese.

Moreover, 11 per cent of Reception aged children in the city were recorded as being obese, compared to 9.9 per cent across England.

Obesity among Year 6 pupils was said to be higher in areas with the highest deprivation (24.6 per cent), and lowest in the least deprived areas (12.7 per cent).

Only 59.2 per cent of 10 and 11 year-olds were said to be a healthy weight, with two per cent deemed to be underweight and 5.5 per cent severely obese.