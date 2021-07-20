Psychiatrist at Peterborough health trust elected as Royal College chair

Dr Annabel Price works as a consultant in liaison psychiatry for older adults and is the associate specialist director for palliative care at the University of Cambridge Clinical School.

She has been a member of the national Liaison Psychiatry Faculty for eight years, serving as vice chair for the last four.

Stepping up into the lead role in late June, Dr Price will serve a further four year term as chair.

Dr Annabel Price

Liaison psychiatrists provide mental health care to patients attending general hospitals, in outpatient clinics, accident and emergency departments and inpatient wards, bridging the gap between physical and psychological health. Many medical and surgical patients require psychiatric treatments and psychological therapies.

In her election statement to the college, Dr Price said: “This has been a hard year for us all, but the adaptability and creativity shown by our specialty has been astonishing and I’ve never been more proud to call myself a liaison psychiatrist.

“Being part of a team that brings together doctors, nurses, psychologists and experts by experience makes for an inclusive approach grounded in the real life of services. I will ensure that all aspects of faculty work continue to be driven by the pursuit of the highest standards of care for patients.”

Liaison Psychiatry Faculty members have expertise in research, education, business strategy, public communication and policy development and work with national networks to make high quality, evidence-based treatment widely available, delivering compassionate and well-integrated mental health care for anyone accessing physical health care, as well as developing clinicians, teachers and researchers.

Outgoing faculty chair Dr Jim Bolton said: “I have greatly valued working with Annabel in her former role as vice chair of the Faculty of Liaison Psychiatry. She has been an unfailing source of support, especially during the pandemic.

“Not only have I and colleagues benefitted from Annabel’s extensive clinical experience, but also her dedication and diplomacy. I know that under Annabel’s leadership the faculty is in safe hands.