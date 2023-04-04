News you can trust since 1948
£2.2m service to tackle rising childhood obesity rates in the works for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

The cost would be split between Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s local authorities

By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:51 BST

A new child weight management service is in the works in Peterborough, where more than 40 per cent of 10-11 year olds are overweight.

In one-to-one and group sessions, children will be encouraged to walk and cycle more often and to eat more “sustainably”, such as by “eating meat in moderation” under the plans.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) is currently considering the proposals, which would cost £90,000 per year.

More than 40 per cent of 10-11 year olds are considered overweight in PeterboroughMore than 40 per cent of 10-11 year olds are considered overweight in Peterborough
A further £350,000 per year would be provided by Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) - which would take the lead on providing the service for the region.

There is a particular need in Peterborough, though: local authority statistics show that 41 per cent of year six pupils in the city are considered overweight, compared to 32 per cent across the rest of Cambridgeshire and 38 per cent nationally.

Meanwhile in reception classes, in which children are aged four to five, 22 per cent are overweight in Peterborough - in line with the national average - compared to 19 per cent in Cambridgeshire.

The data, collected by all local authorities in England, is based on body mass index (BMI) calculations, taking into account the child’s sex and age.

It also shows that children are more likely to be overweight than since before the pandemic.

Online resources, face-to-face sessions and clinical referrals among possible services

The child weight management service would be provided in schools as well as community, leisure and clinical venues, PCC plans say, and integrated with existing children’s services.

After being referred and undergoing an initial screening, children without complex or specific needs will be sent an online resource pack under current plans.

‘Completers’ will then receive vouchers for fruit and vegetables and for leisure centres and swimming pools.

Children with more specific needs and their parents may undergo virtual or face-to-face sessions, however, while children with complex and specific needs may be offered a targeted weight management support program and could be referred on to other clinical services.

PCC says it held focus groups with parents and carers of children with disabilities and other additional needs last year, resulting in the feedback that children with more complex needs are more likely to need clinical input.

National analysis of children’s BMI data suggests that children living in more deprived areas are more likely to be obese; as are Black children and children in or leaving care.

There is also a slightly higher prevalence in boys than girls.

The core service will be run by an external provider commissioned by PCC and CCC.

The contract, which is yet to be awarded, is worth up to up to £2.2m over five years, council documents say.

Peterborough does not currently have a child weight management service administered by the local authority.

Two thirds of adults in the city are considered overweight.

A decision on approving the current child weight management service plans is expected from PCC by 6 April at the earliest.

CCC has already agreed to the plans.

