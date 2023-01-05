The East of England East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has stood down from the Business Continuity Incident it declared last month.

The trust declared the emergency incident on December 28 due to large pressure on its services during the winter.

Despite standing down from the incident level, the trust has been keen to point out that it remains under significant pressure.

A spokesperson for EEAST said: “Our thanks go to our dedicated people for their hard work during this period of intense pressure over Christmas and New Year period.

“We would like to remind the public that our services – and the NHS as a whole – remain under huge pressure and delays with handovers at hospitals remain a significant challenge.

“We will keep our escalation position under close review.

“You can help us by using our services wisely and seeking alternatives where appropriate. If you are unsure which service to use, 111 online is a useful service to help point you in the right direction.”

