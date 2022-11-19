An appeal has been made for parents across the region to help support a vital new study investigating the UK’s leading cause of infant hospitalisation, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), in collaboration with pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi and its partner AstraZeneca, has urged those in a position to assist to “help researchers find a way to reduce the impact of RSV.”

While RSV often causes only mild illnesses (such as a cold) in some babies, it can lead to more severe lung problems, such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, in others.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is currently the most common reason for children under the age of one to be admitted to hospital

Dr Serge Engamba, NIHR CRN East of England Deputy Primary Care Lead and GP for OneNorwich Practices (which is supporting the study), said:

“RSV is currently the most common reason for children under the age of one to be admitted to hospital, which is why this study is so vital.”

Observers have noted that there has been a resurgence of RSV in recent months. This has been attributed to the fact COVID-19 public health measures have been eased.

The groundbreaking study, called HARMONIE, is investigating how strongly babies can be protected from serious illness caused by RSV infection. The process involves giving a baby a single dose of nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody immunisation which has recently been approved by both the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Dr Serge Engamba appealed to parents: “If your child is yet to have their first birthday, you could play a part in helping find a vaccine to prevent this serious infection.”

The ultimate goal of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of nirsevimab.

The HARMONIE study - which is open to newborn babies, and those up to 12 months old - is anticipated to last for approximately 12 months. Organisers say parents who choose to take part must make only one in-person visit. All follow-up visits are virtual.

then added: "thank you to everyone who is helping researchers to find a way to reduce the impact of RSV."

