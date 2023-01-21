Plans to demolish the disused Woodlands Leisure Centre in Castor and replace it with a complex of 54 assisted living apartments have been submitted.

The leisure centre closed in 2005 and a 3.87-hectare site around the building is now leased to County Court Care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The locally-owned, family-run ground, based in Peterborough, opened the Castor Lodge Care Home on the site, which comprises of 24 assisted living units, an ancillary community hub and a 68-bedroom care home.

Woodlands Leisure Centre in Castor.

It had looked into converting the building but decided against doing to due to its size- only enough to create 24 apartments- and the state of disrepair it had fallen into due to vandalism.

It is now seeking to increase its offering with four one-bed assisted living apartments and 50 two-bed assisted living apartments across three floors (18 apartments on each).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals also include a variety of social and activity spaces, with the main focus being a large dining/lounge “club room” facility overlooking the Woodlands Sports field with outdoor terraces.

A staffed entrance would lead to retail spaces that could provide supporting services such as a pharmacy/dispensary and essential supplies for residents such as hairdressing and therapy spaces. Consulting rooms and offices for health checks and social clinics, GP and professional clinics, chiropodist etc would also be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed look of the new building (top) compared with the current look (bottom).

A coffee shop and café terrace on the first floor, have also been planned, as well as a variety of other meeting spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to providing for residents of the assisted living apartments, the building would be open to residents of the care home, offering the opportunity for afternoons out, social interaction and friendship.

The building would also be opened up to the local community for lunches and use of the facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access would remain to the site from Splash Lane and car parking is set to be offered by the current car park, which according to plans, currently has an overprovision.

The red outline shows the County Court Care portion of the Woodlands site.

Advertisement Hide Ad