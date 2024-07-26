Plans have been submitted to convert the closed down The Elms Care Home in Whittlesey into a hotel, complete with restaurant, bar and spa facilities.

Ombudsman the Care Quality Commission subsequently decided to take action to cancel the home’s registration.

The 35-bed care home was placed on the market in March 2023.

An application has now been submitted by MHM Properties Limited- based in Thorney- to convert the building into a 16-bed hotel, which would include a restaurant, bar, spa as well as a swimming pool and fitness suite, provided in a single-storey extension, an outdoor swimming pool, plant room and an outdoor thermal experience log cabin.

The car park would also be extended from 11 spaces to 30.

The hotel guests would be free to use the spa as they please but would also be open for other members of the public between 9am and 9pm seven days a week.

The fitness suite and pool would also be open from 6am to 9pm every day to cater for private members and guests.

The restaurant would also accommodate pre-bookings and walk-ins for its breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and evening dinner sittings.

The hotel would also offer spa packages, yoga and pilates as well as personal trainers to offer tailored fitness programmes.

The application states: “It is our desire to create a leading, luxury and immersive guest experience Hotel and Spa complex in the area, with seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces.

"It is the intention to slightly increase the car park size to accommodate prospective clients and guests and to construct a number of small thermal spa and tranquil outdoor experiences and an outdoor vitality pool.

"The grounds will be serenely and carefully landscaped to blend into the already mature nature of the site.”

