Pioneering ‘Social prescribing’ launched in Peterborough to help patients access wellbeing services

The new social prescribing service will help with wellbeing.

PCVS has been working with Central Thistlemoor Primary Care Network to develop the first voluntary sector led social prescribing role in Peterborough.

The role will enable closer links with the voluntary sector and PCVS will be working with their members delivering in the area.

Social prescribing is a way for local agencies such as your GP service, to refer patients to a link worker.

Link workers focus on a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. They connect people to community groups and statutory services for practical and emotional support where this is suitable.

Dr Neil Modha, Co-clinical director of the Primary Care Network says “This is an amazing opportunity for us to help meet the needs of our patients in a better way. There are many causes beyond medical problems that make people feel unwell or low and this is a step in helping us help our patients and the community.”

The social prescribers have been recruited to support a caseload of individuals with broad needs beyond healthcare by social prescription e.g. signposting and referral to broader services to support the individual’s wellbeing including community activities. These can include painting, art and music classes, exercise and health groups, gardening groups and cookery classes.

The posts will be based at Thistlemoor surgery and Central Medical Centre and is shared by two newly appointed Social Prescribers.

Stuart Haw, PCVS Health and Wellbeing Lead said: “We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Gina Goubran and Shamina Ladak as part-time social prescribers.

“Both will be working to ensure patients can access community based health and wellbeing provision. Gina has been made to feel welcome by PCVS colleagues and partners and I know Shamina will be too. We wish them all the best as we continue with what is a novel and exciting way of delivering social prescribing”

Both Shamina and Gina are excited to be part of the social prescribing roll out.

Shamina said: “I hope to achieve a successful journey for individuals through connecting them to the appropriate services and building good relationships.”

Gina was originally a pharmacist with experience in community and hospital pharmacy.

She said: “I have a MSc degree in Pharmacy and ,soon to have a MBA degree from Anglia Ruskin University. I was looking for a new opportunity that is related to my job and came across Social prescribing. Voluntary and community sector organisations want to work with practices and help primary care meet the needs of local people. They just need the opportunity to link to the needs of people and that is where I come in, connecting them just like a jigsaw puzzle. I believe now is the time for me to prescribe holistic care rather than medicine, working hand in hand with other professionals and agencies to deliver effective social prescribing!”