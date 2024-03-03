Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pioneering new scheme which gives volunteers a chance to start a career with the ambulance service has been hailed a ‘success’.

Conceived and run by the East Anglia Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST), the innovative ‘Volunteer to Career’ programme provides training for individuals to get the skills needed to begin full-time roles within the service.

The programme has support from Helpforce, a volunteering charity which aims to increase the growth and impact of volunteering within the health and care sectors.

Matt Sharp (left) and Grant Harvey with EEAST leadership development manager Vikki Darby. Matt and Grant have secured jobs at EEAST after completing the Volunteer to Career programme

The course is celebrating its first success stories this week, with new graduates Grant Harvey and Matt Sharp gearing up to take on exciting roles as emergency care assistants in April.

Vikki Darby, an EEAST leadership development manager who leads the programme, said she was “ecstatic” to hear Grant and Matt had secured jobs.

“Grant and Matt securing jobs at EEAST shows that the pathway works and we are looking to continue and develop this programme,” she said.

“The teamwork across the organisation to help launch this programme has been phenomenal and ensured it has been a success.”

Grant and Matt were two of 11 people on the NHS England-funded pilot programme.

They initially joined EEAST as volunteer community first responders after receiving induction training.

The two students then shadowed ambulance crews and call handlers in an emergency operations centre to see which role would suit them best.

In Matt and Grant’s case it was a career in frontline operations which appealed most, and so they undertook more clinical training to complete the course.

While those taking part in the scheme are not guaranteed a job at the end of their training, everyone on the course receives qualifications which will enhance their future career prospects.

A proud Grant said he “would recommend this programme to anyone who is thinking about working in the ambulance service.”

“It takes a lot of effort and sacrifices as there are many hours of studying, but it gives you a real sense of achievement,” he said.

Course leaders hope that the success of the programme will lead to it being continued.

