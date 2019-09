Have your say

Peterborough City Hospital is currently being affected by a fault with its phone lines.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the city hospital as well as Stamford and Rutland and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, tweeted: “We are currently experiencing issues with our telephone lines due to an external fault.

“While this is being resolved you can call our temporary number on 01780 764151.

“For outpatient enquiries, these can be emailed to nwangliaft.apptscallcentre@nhs.net.”