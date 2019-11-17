Phone and IT systems at Peterborough City Hospital back up and running

A problem with phones and IT systems at Peterborough City Hospital have been largely fixed.

Yesterday (Saturday), the hospital in Bretton said it was experiencing a “major communications failure,” while visitors were being asked not to attend “unless absolutely necessary”.

However, patients at the hospital were not affected with the building retaining power.

Yesterday afternoon the hospital posted the following update after engineers had been called in: “The IT and phone issues at PCH are now resolved for the most part.

“Calls are now working both internally and externally - but please bear with us if you experience any short delays or intermittent problems whilst systems are rebooted.

“Thank you very much to everyone for your patience today if you’ve been trying to get in touch. A huge thank you goes to our staff and volunteers for the fantastic team work you’ve shown today and to everyone working onsite to keep our services running safely and efficiently.”