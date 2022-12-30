North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust – the trust which covers Peterborough City Hospital – was caring for 50 coronavirus patients in its hospitals as of December 28, NHS England figures show.

The data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 was down from 53 on the same day the previous week.

However, there were only 25 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals.

Mask wearing is mandatory at Peterborough City Hospital as medics clamp down on infection control.

Across England there were 9,459 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of December 28, with 209 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 91% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 63%.

The figures also show that 34 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 26.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s infection control guidance states: “Mask wearing is mandatory (unless exempt) in our hospitals in patient facing areas. Please ensure you wear an appropriate face covering when entering our patient facing areas, (such as wards, departments or waiting rooms) as a patient or visitor.