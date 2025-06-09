Peterborough’s adult obesity rate has ‘dropped considerably’

The adult obesity rate in Peterborough has “dropped considerably” according to the latest figures.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s joint health and wellbeing board will meet on Friday, June 13 to discuss obesity in the region and the areas that need to be addressed by the system in order to maintain and accelerate progress.

A report to be put before the board and Integrated Care Partnership provides the latest figures on child and adult obesity rates, and highlights what needs to be done going forward.

While the Cambridgeshire rate for adult obesity (61.1 per cent) is slightly below the Covid pandemic rate and lower than the national rate, Peterborough’s rate (64 per cent) has “dropped considerably” and is now equal to the national rate.

The overall rate of childhood overweight/obesity has stabilised across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. However, there is an uneven improvement distribution.

Cambridgeshire’s reception age obesity rate has dropped to around the Covid pandemic level, but Peterborough’s rate reflects its historical trend of fluctuating.

Notably, Peterborough and Fenland stand out as having rates above the national average in childhood obesity in reception age and year 6 age children.

The report states: “Tackling obesity is complex and requires a comprehensive and system wide approach. It also means aligning to national policy, for example the Child Health Action Plan and Health Mission.”

It adds that working with local authority policies is an area that “needs strengthening”, including the control of fast-food outlets around schools.

Praise for Youth Council’s junk food advertising campaign

The report noted the work of Peterborough Youth Council which successfully campaigned to implement restrictions on junk food advertising in the city in July 2024.

In Peterborough, a consultation is currently underway where residents are being asked their views as part of a proposal to change public health spending on behaviour change services.

Some of the services the council provides are mandatory, including substance misuse services, health visitors and sexual health services.

However, there are a number of other services the council provides which it has a choice over, such as services which aim to change behaviours which lead to poorer health outcomes.

As a result of funding challenges, the council needs to reduce its spending on discretionary public health services by £440,000 per year.

It is proposed that the savings are made by reducing spending on health trainers and adult weight management services, where evidence shows that the impact of these services on weight reduction in adults is low.

Instead, support would be focused on activities which prevent people becoming overweight, including advice around diet and exercise. People would continue to be able to receive weight management support from the NHS.

The consultation closes at midnight on Wednesday, June 25. Comments received during the consultation will be considered prior to a recommendation being made to Cabinet in July.

“Previous Directors of Public Health have written to the government about the severe underfunding of public health services in Peterborough"

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, cabinet member for public health and adult Social care, said: “Previous Directors of Public Health have written to the government about the severe underfunding of public health services in Peterborough and the impact this is having on our ability to address health inequalities.

“The government is listening and in January announced an uplift in the region of £400,000 in our Public Health grant for the current financial year.

“However, with the demands from our growing population, and now that we have a dedicated Peterborough public health service following the conclusion of the shared service with Cambridgeshire County Council, this simply isn’t enough to continue providing all the services we have been.

“We have looked at the services we have a choice over providing and it is those where the impact is lowest, and where there are alternatives offered by the NHS, where we are proposing to reduce funding.

“Please read the information on our website (https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/engagement-hub/public-health-behaviour-change-service-budget-consultation) and take part in this consultation so that your views can be considered before a decision is made.”