Peterborough’s outgoing Youth MP has urged young people in the city to join the conversation about the impacts of vaping.

The issue is currently in the spotlight nationally as the government looks set to bring in legislation to ban the sale of single-use disposable vapes, mostly due to their appeal to young people.

Youthwatch, a branch independent healthcare champions Healthwatch Peterborough, are leading a study into the effects of vaping, looking into the breadth of ways that vaping effects young people, between the ages of 11 and 25.

The survey is being headed up by Eva Woods, whose term as the city’s Youth MP comes to an end in February, and is being carried out anonymously.

The point of this is to collect honest data with views from participants net being clouded by views of what future employers or staff in schools may think about those that choose to vape.

The legal age to buy vapes in 18, however, it is widely known that children across the country under that age are getting their hands on vapes.

The data which Youthwatch collects will be used to help understand the views of young people on the current situation and inform work on future campaigns to help those between 11 and 25 make informed decisions on vaping.

Eva said: “This is a survey drawn up and led by young people. That’s why we’re really keen to reach as many young people as possible.

"We have noticed that young people are a big part of the conversation around the impact of vaping and haven’t necessarily been included up to this point.

“It’s easy to understand why the use of vapes have spread so much among young people, they are clearly marketed towards young people with the bright colours and the flavours; whether that has been confessed or not.

"There is a need to gather more understanding on how young people are obtaining vapes because it’s not legal to purchase them.

"Legislation has recently been trying to reduce the possibility of young people buying vapes but it’s still happening which is why we need this youth-led anonymous research for us to understand where the problem in rooted and to try and stop vapes getting into people’s hands.

“It’s important to understand young people’s views on it. There is more that is needed to reduce the illicit means by which vapes are getting into young people’s hands.

The government’s planned legislation was welcome step, speaking from the individual views of our committee. Although, you can legislate to make it more difficult to buy certain kinds of vapers but under 18s are still getting vapes illegally.”