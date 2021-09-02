Peterborough teacher raises more than £1,000 for community defibrillator

Stanground Academy Principal Gary Carlile with food technology teacher Mike Schofield present a cheque for £1,350 to Gemma Saunders from Gemma's Hearts for a defib machine. The money was raised from weekly staff breakfasts cooked by Mike EMN-210109-142733009

Mike Schofield, who has been a teacher at the school since 2004, campaigned for the new equipment to help all in the community

Following Mr Schofield’s fundraising, and thanks to the generous donations of parents, staff, pupils and members of the public, the Academy has raised an impressive £1,401.80, enough to fund a defibrillator which costs approximately £1,350.00.

Yesterday, pupils and staff at the Academy celebrated as Mr Schofield and Principal, Gary Carlile, hand over the cheque to Gemma from Gemma’s Hearts, a charity that helps provide these lifesaving public defibrillators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defibrillator will be installed in the next month on the outside wall of the Stanground community centre. This location was chosen as it is close to many houses in the area and backs onto a sports field which is predominantly used by football teams.

The community-based defibrillator is the latest of Mr Schofield’s heroic efforts to educate pupils and give back to his community. Mr Schofield has recently been nominated for Pearson’s national Secondary Teacher of the Year Award and over the last few years has raised funds for, organised and managed an Academy-based food bank which has supported hundreds of families; set up the Academy’s memorial garden for pupils to have enriching experience beyond the classroom; cooked multiple staff breakfasts, raising over £6,000 for local charities and raised awareness of the Peterborough branch of the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Gary Carlile, Principal at Stanground Academy, said: “We could not be prouder of Mr Schofield and his amazing achievements. He works tirelessly to support and serve our community all while being a kind and inspirational teacher to our pupils. He is a true role model and epitomises all that we stand for at the Academy.

“Thanks to the kind and generous donations from our community, we are thrilled to hand over the cheque to Gemma’s Hearts today, which will instal this vital 24-hour access defibrillator into our local area.”