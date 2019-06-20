Peterborough’s walk-in centre renamed

The Peterborough Minor Illness and Injury Unit (MIIU) at the City Care Centre, Thorpe Road, has been renamed as the Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC).

This is in line with national NHS guidance to standardise urgent care services.

The Peterborough UTC will continue to provide the same service as before, remaining open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

With no appointment needed, the Peterborough UTC treats patients with illnesses and injuries that need attention urgently but are not critical or life-threatening such as:

• sprains, strains, cuts and grazes

• arm, foot and leg injuries

• bites, minor burns and scalds

• suspected fractures or broken bones (X-ray available)

• minor head injuries

• eye problems such as scratches and foreign bodies in the eye.

Patients are seen by highly skilled nurse practitioners and GPs with X-Ray services available.

Dr Andrew Anderson, local GP and urgent care clinical lead, said “If you have an urgent injury or illness that is not serious or life-threatening then head to the Peterborough UTC. Available seven days a week and no appointment needed, you will be seen by highly skilled nurses or a GP who will assess, advise and provide treatment if required.

“By choosing the right service for your illness or injury you not only ensure you receive the right care at the right time, but that our vital emergency services are prioritised for those who need it most.”

Urgent Treatment Centres offer a standardised level of care. All UTCs are GP-led, open at least 12 hours a day, every day, and are equipped to diagnose and deal with many of the urgent, but not life-threatening, common ailments people attend A&E for.