Peterborough residents urged to use the right healthcare services this bank holiday weekend

Residents are urged to choose the right healthcare services over the bank holiday weekend.

Traditionally, the New Year is one of the busiest times for the NHS – particularly around the bank holidays, with local hospitals, GPs and 111 services experiencing higher than normal demand.

Dr Gary Howsam, local GP and Chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Please help the NHS by choosing the right service for your needs, only attending the Emergency Department at the hospital when you have a genuine emergency or life-threatening condition.”

“NHS 111 online or the NHS App are great sources of information and advice and will allow you to treat minor illnesses and injuries like coughs, colds, grazes, small cuts or a sore throat at home using your first aid kit or by getting supplies from your local pharmacy – because nobody wants to spend New Year’s Eve waiting to be seen or contacted when they don’t have to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are a range of services to support you during the New Year’s period, including the NHS App, NHS 111 and local pharmacists. Please help us to help you this New Year by choosing the right services and allowing those with the greatest needs to get the help they need.”

There are a number of NHS services available including:

NHS App – an effective way to access a range of NHS services on your smartphone or tablet including a symptom checker, NHS information and advice on hundreds of conditions and treatments, plus the ability to order repeat prescriptions and book GP appointments.

NHS website – nhs.uk is always available for health advice and guidance.

Self-care – we have created a handy self-care guide to help you keep yourself, and your family, well this winter. Copies have been delivered to households across the area, and are also available online in English and a range of other languages which you can find here.

Minor Injury Units and Urgent Treatment Centres – here to support your urgent healthcare needs, including minor illnesses and injuries such as sprains and strains, broken bones, minor burns and scalds, minor head and eye injuries, bites and stings. You’ll find Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre open every day from 8am until 8pm, Ely Minor Injury Unit (MIU) open 8.30am until 6.30pm on bank holidays and Sundays, and Doddington Minor Injury Unit (MIU) open 9am until 5pm on bank holidays (closed New Year’s Day). For full opening information please visit here.

111 Online and on the telephone – if you have an urgent healthcare need, but you don’t know where to go please visit NHS 111 online or call 111 to get the advice you need, including booking you in at the right place to get the help you need, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

111 Option 2 – if you are experiencing a mental health crisis, our team are there for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 111 and selecting option 2.

Out of hours GP service – if you need to see a GP outside of their normal opening hours, then NHS 111 can arrange this. Many surgeries are open their standard hours today too, so please check your practice website for more information.