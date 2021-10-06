Peterborough residents urged to use A&E responsibly as emergency department gets busier
Peterborough residents are being urged to use A&E responsibly as pressure mounts on the departments during the busy autumn and winter season.
Local NHS leader, Dr Gary Howsam said a number of patients who were turning up at A&E could be treated by other services - allowing staff to treat more people who need urgent care the most.
Dr Howsam, who is a local GP and Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), is keen to encourage local people to ‘help us, help you’ to make sure they get the right support at the right time in the right place.
Dr Howsam said: “Our Emergency Departments are incredibly busy right now looking after very sick people. We know that they are also busy looking after people who should and could have been cared for elsewhere.
“If you’re not sure where to go, then help and advice is available 24/7 by visiting NHS 111 online or by calling 111. They will be able to give you advice and tell you where the best place to get the help and support you need is. This could include visiting one of our Minor Injury Units, speaking to your Pharmacist, or booking a GP appointment.”
Across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough there are Minor Injury Units in Ely, Doddington and Wisbech, with an Urgent Treatment Centre running at Peterborough City Hospital. GPs and Pharmacists across the area can also offer expert medical advice and care on a wide range of health issues.
Some common illnesses and ailments, such as the common cold, indigestion, and minor scrapes and cuts can safely be treated at home. Visit www.nhs.uk to find trusted advice for your health concern, including how you can look after yourself at home.