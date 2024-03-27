Peterborough residents urged to ensure they have prescriptions picked up before Easter weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anyone who relies on regular prescribed medication is being urged to ensure they have enough to see them through the upcoming Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

GP practices will be closed over the bank holiday weekend and only some pharmacies will be open, meaning people may not be able to pick up a prescription at short notice. Making last-minute requests can cause real stress for the individual, whilst also adding pressure to GP practices, pharmacies, and other NHS services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sati Ubhi, Chief Pharmacist at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough ICB said: “Running out of prescribed medication can be very stressful over a bank holiday weekend and can also cause additional work for pharmacies and NHS 111 which are already under pressure, especially during a bank holiday weekend.

Make sure you have your prescriptions picked up before the bank holidays this weekend

"It can be easily avoided by planning ahead; check now to see if you have enough medication and put your order in if needed. Ordering, dispensing and collecting prescriptions can take several days so it’s best to order in plenty of time before the Easter weekend.”

Ordering repeat prescriptions is easier than ever. Most repeat medication requests can be made through the NHS App, online or via your local GP practice website. People who do not use the internet can speak to their GP practice to obtain their repeat prescription.