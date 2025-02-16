Peterborough nurse who suffered 'traumatic' head injury to compete in week long marathon for brain injury charity
A nurse from Deeping St James is set to take on a gruelling seven-day marathon across the Sahara to support a charity that helped her following a horrific head injury.
Claire Willis, who works as a Nurse Practitioner at Old Fletton Surgery in Peterborough, will take on the Marathon Des Sables to raise £1000 for brain injury charity Headway.
The 47 year-old suffered a bleed on the brain five years ago after a mystery cycling accident.
"I don’t remember the accident, I woke up the following day in Addenbrooke’s Hospital,” recalls Claire. “It is thought that I hit a pothole before I came off, but it is not clear.
"I was found in a ditch by a passing couple who called an ambulance. I am beyond grateful to everyone who has helped me.”
Billed as the toughest land race on Earth, the Marathon Des Sables will see Claire covering a staggering 155 miles in desert heat to support the charity.
“I have chosen Headway as they have supported me since my traumatic brain injury,” she said. “It will be five years ago this May that I fell off of my bike, causing a bleed on my brain.
"It was hoped that the bleeding would ease by itself but unfortunately it didn't, and I required surgery. Headway have been a brilliant resource since the accident as I have adjusted to the changes resulting from the injury.”
Claire says she has since created a bucket list and has been slowly ticking things off it. While she has previously completed three ironman triathlons and several marathons, the Marathon Des Sables will be her biggest challenge yet.
“My training is mostly running a lot,” she explains. “I do some yoga twice a week and swim once a week. I am now doing my long runs carrying the back pack that I will be using in the desert.”
“I will be covering 250km over seven days across the Sahara. I have never taken on anything of this scale before.”
The race starts on the April 4, and you can support Claire’s effort by visiting her JustGiving page.
